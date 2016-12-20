Cary man charged in fatal November one-car crash in downtown Raleigh

The man who police said was driving a car that crashed in downtown Raleigh after going airborne in the dark, early hours of Nov. 11 was arrested Tuesday on charges of driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and reckless driving, according to arrest records.
Dominick Antoine Downing, 24, of 3062 Weston Loop Drive in Cary turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh about 10:30 a.m., Wake County records showed.
Kaylen Lamaar Downing, 21, was in the passenger seat of the 2008 Honda and died in the crash on South Dawson Street at West Lenoir Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dominick Downing was critically hurt. The Downings were cousins, police said.
Investigators said the Honda had been traveling at about twice the 35 mph speed limit while going south on South Dawson. It went airborne at the West Cabarrus Street intersection and slid right as it came back down onto the pavement, police said.
The car hit a curb, rolled over, and struck a guardrail that went through the passenger compartment, investigators determined.
A magistrate set Dominick Downing’s bail at $500,000 pending a court appearance.
