Turning copper to gold – by swiping, selling 10,000 pounds of wire, Raleigh cops say

A construction worker has been charged with stealing and selling 10,000 pounds of copper wire from a major project underway at UNC Rex Healthcare hospital on Lake Boone Trail.
Police arrested 28-year-old Taylor Perry Bowery at the construction site on Tuesday morning and charged him with felony larceny of the wire.
They also charged him with obtaining property by false pretense for acting like the wire was his when he sold it to a recycling company for a total of $10,440.
Arrest warrants said that Bowery, who lives at 967 Terra Mobile Estates Circle in Fuquay-Varina, sold the wire between Sept. 3 and Nov. 23 and at Raleigh Metals Recycling. The date when thefts began was not clear.
The charges put the value of the wire to the contractor who owned it at $28,800.
Bowery was being held Wednesday on $25,000 bail for a first court appearance.
Rex is building an eight-story, 300,000-square-foot N.C. Heart & Vascular Hospital that is scheduled to open in March. The wire came from that project, officials said.
Bowery worked for a project subcontractor that was not involved with wiring, police said.
