2 Raleigh men charged with murder in Johnston County store robbery

Two men who were already being held in the Wake County jail on other charges were charged Wednesday with murdering a clerk at a Stop-N-Go convenience store in Johnson County and wounding a second man in late October.
Omari Alexander Smith, 23, and Darius Dontae Mccalston, 28, who both live in Raleigh, are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Esmail Alshami, 29, was found dead in the Shop-N-Go store on N.C. 39 at Earpsboro Road, south of Zebulon, on the night of Oct. 27.
Ricky Lynch, 51, who also worked in the store, was wounded in the robbery that arrest warrants said netted Smith and Mccalston $200.
Johnston County sheriff’s deputies said the day after Alshami’s killing that two men carried out the robbery. Smith’s arrest warrant listed Mccalston and two other people as conspirators in the crimes, however.
Johnston County officials said Thursday that one of those named, Grecia Angelica Montes, 20, had been arrested Wednesday and charged with being an accessory after the fact in the robbery and homicide. She was being held in Johnston County.
Raleigh police had arrested Smith, of 5601 Dringo Court, on Tuesday and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and second-degree kidnapping for a theft from a Metro PCS store on New Bern Avenue on Dec. 9.
In addition to the Johnston County charges, Smith was served with an arrest warrant in which Knightdale police say he robbed La Mexicantina on Oct. 20 and illegally had a .40-caliber handgun because he has a felony record. A little under $2,000 was taken, the warrant states.
Smith also was charged with conspiring with two other men in the restaurant stickup.
Mccalston, of 810 Postell St. in Raleigh, has been in custody since Nov. 13, when Raleigh police charged he had been involved that day in an armed-robbery attempt at a residence on Shire Lane. Police said one of the intended victims hit Mccalston with a baseball bat and another shot an accomplice with a handgun that police charged he and Mccalston had brought.
