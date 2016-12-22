Police: Slaying of couple was captured by Raleigh hotel’s surveillance camera

Investigators say the fatal shootings of a pregnant woman and the father of her children at a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall this month were captured on video.
The same day that April Lynn Holland and Dwayne Garvey were shot to death in a room at the America’s Best Value Inn off Blue Ridge Road police released a photo of the two suspects walking in the hotel hallway. It turns out the incident was recorded on video, according to a search warrant application made by Raleigh police detective W.E. Nordstrom and released this week.
“During the course of the investigation and crime scene processing, it was discovered that the incident was captured on video,” Nordstrom wrote.
The next day, on Dec. 3, police charged Seaga Edward Gillard, 28, and Brandon Xavier Hill, 29, with first-degree murder. The search warrant says Gillard and Hill had made arrangements to meet either Holland or Garvey shortly before they were killed.
“It was also learned that the suspects communicated with one of the victims via cellular telephone data during the time frame leading directly to the double homicide,” Nordstrom wrote.
Police found Garvey, 28, lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds in a second-floor hallway. Down the hall was room 220, where police found Holland, 22, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the search warrant application.
Hill has been accused of shooting Garvey. Police say Gillard shot Holland, who was four months pregnant. Garvey and Holland are survived by toddlers – two boys, ages 2 and 1, and a 3-year-old daughter.
Gillard was arrested Dec. 3 at his home in the 300 block of East Juniper Street in Wake Forest. Police used electronic surveillance to find Hill at a North Raleigh apartment in the 8100 block of Green Lantern Court. They saw Hill leaving the apartment on Dec. 4 at about 3:10 a.m., dragging a large bag that he put in the trunk of a Honda Civic before getting in the passenger seat. The car’s driver was Hill’s wife, Brittany Jenzell Hooks.
Hooks ignored police attempt to stop the car and fled into Durham County where officers used spike strips to deflate the tires. Hill fled on foot, but was arrested Dec. 8 by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Okaloosa County, Fla. Hooks, 27, was initially charged with felony speeding to elude arrest and later with felony accessory after the fact of murder.
Investigators searched the car and found identification cards that linked Hill to the burglary of a police officer’s home, recent armed robberies and other violent crimes, according to the search warrant. Among the items they found were more than a dozen firearms, two Durham police jackets, a Durham police sweater, four pairs of Durham police uniform pants, a bullet proof vest, a fugitive agent badge, a state corrections department badge, three pairs of handcuffs, three swords and three pairs of gold-plated mouth grillz, according to the warrant.
Gillard is in the Wake County jail without benefit of bail. He also faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible sexual offense and assault by strangulation in connection with sexual assault and rape of a woman at a Morrisville hotel in October.
Hill has not yet been transported to Wake County, jail spokesman reported Wednesday. Hooks is in jail in lieu of a $1 million bail, the spokesman reported.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
