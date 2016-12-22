SECU employees find bank cards fishy; Cary police arrest 2 GA men

Two men from the Atlanta area were arrested at a State Employees Credit Union branch in Cary on Wednesday after they tried to use what police said was one of 20 bank cards encoded with stolen account information.
Workers at the bank at 9101 Chapel Hill Road alerted police to suspicious activity, and officers who went there arrested Cornelius Allen Savage, 26, of Marietta, Ga., and Abayneh Imeh Shaka, 27, of Atlanta.
Both men were charged with having more than five counterfeit instruments and attempting to obtain money by false pretense, both felonies.
Savage also was charged with resisting arrest because he ran from police, an arrest warrant said.
The men were trying to get a $1,000 cash advance by using a card that said it was a Capital One Visa, according to the warrants that Cary police swore out.
The warrants stated that the bank cards were labeled as being from various banks and had the same person’s name on each of them. The financial information on the cards came from a variety of real people’s account numbers, police said.
Savage also was served with a string of warrants in which Guilford County authorities accuse him of both felony and misdemeanor illegally accessing computers, and the felonies of financial card fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and uttering a forged instrument.
At the request of Guilford officials, Savage’s bail was set at $5 million.
A magistrate set Shaka’s bail at $150,000.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments