Man, 38, found shot dead at street intersection in southern Durham

Homicide detectives were working Friday to find the person who killed Jerod Long, 38, who was found shot to death in an apartment complex off Ellis Road late Thursday afternoon.
Police said officers were sent to Cherry Creek and Longmont drives a little before 5 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being heard in the area.
Long was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.
Police asked anyone with information to call Investigator W. Thomson at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments