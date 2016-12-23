Man charged with Christmas tree lot thefts

A Durham man accused of armed robberies at three Christmas tree lots over a two-day period this month was arrested by Durham police.
Police announced the arrest of Howard Zelodis McBroom, 48, late Thursday. McBroom was being held Friday at the Durham County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.
McBroom faces a charge of embezzlement, two charges of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, one charge of felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony conspiracy.
McBroom is accused of being involved in three robberies, two on Dec. 11 and one on Dec. 10, the release said.
On Dec. 10, two men – one armed with a knife and the other with what appeared to be a gun – apparently robbed employees at a tree lot on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, police said. The suspects took a cash box, a phone and an iPad.
The next day, Dec. 11, a man armed with a screwdriver took cash from an employee of a Christmas tree lot on Vivian Street, police said. In another case, a man with a large knife tried to rob employees at a tree lot on West Club Boulevard, but the employees had no cash.
McBroom has not previously been convicted of a crime in North Carolina, according to state Department of Public Safety records.
Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other man to call Investigator K. Owens at 919-560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
