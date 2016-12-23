3rd suspect held in killing at Johnston County store

A third man has been arrested on a murder charge in the killing of Johnston County store clerk Esmail Alshami during a robbery in October at the Stop-N-Go on N.C. 39 near Zebulon where he worked.
Julien Antonio Allen, 19, was transferred to the Johnston County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records. They showed that he had been arrested in New Hanover County.
Two men who had been in custody in the Wake County Detention Center on other charges were also moved to Smithfield on Thursday after being served the day before with Johnston County warrants charging them with first-degree murder.
Omari Alexander Smith, 23, and Darius Dontae Mccalston, 28, who both live in Raleigh, also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Alshami, 29, was found dead in the store at N.C. 39 at 13569 N.C. 39, near Earpsboro Road, south of Zebulon, on the night of Oct. 27.
Ricky Lynch, 51, who also worked in the store, was wounded in the robbery that arrest warrants said netted Smith and Mccalston $200.
Johnston County sheriff’s deputies said the day after Alshami’s killing that two men carried out the robbery. Smith’s arrest warrant listed Mccalston, Allen and a woman named Grecia Angelica Montes as conspirators in the crimes, however.
Johnston County officials said Thursday that they had arrested Montes, 20, on Wednesday and charged her with being an accessory after the fact in the robbery and homicide.
