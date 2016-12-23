Driver of car stopped in Knightdale Blvd had 0.31 alcohol level, cops say

A man found in a car stopped in the middle of Knightdale Boulevard on Thursday night had a blood alcohol level of 0.31, just under four times the legal limit for driving, police said.
Edward Ray McDoe III, 31, of 2145 Ventana Lane in Raleigh looked to be asleep in a 2008 Dodge in the middle lane of the road near North Smithfield Road when a Wake County sheriff’s deputy came up behind it shortly before 9 p.m., police said in filing a charge of driving while impaired.
When the deputy opened the Dodge’s door, police wrote, the car was in drive and McDoe’s foot was on the brake, police said. The deputy called for police because the car was inside town limits.
McDoe failed most of the various tests that police use on the road to determine if someone seems to be impaired. At one point, the report said, he started to walk into traffic.
A breath test determined the alcohol level. The state limit for operating a personal vehicle is 0.08. The number is measure of alcohol in a certain quantity of blood.
Police said McDoe’s parents told them he had gone out to get pizza and was expected to return. His father had gone out looking for him, police said.
McDoe was released on a written promise to appear in court next month.
