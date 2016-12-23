Man arrested in Raleigh faces charges in rifle thefts from Clayton gun shop

A man arrested and charged with illegally having a gun in his pocket when he ran from Raleigh police is now accused of a Nov. 23 break-in at a Clayton gun store and the theft of five rifles.
Cedrick Jermaine Williams, 23, was arrested on Star Street shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, arrest records show. Police said he ran after an officer stopped a car he was driving for having a headlight out, authorities said.
Thursday, Clayton police charged him with breaking and entering and felony larceny for the thefts from Trigger Happy Guns on Main Street.
Clayton detectives and U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents were able to identify Williams from security video recorded during the robbery, police said.
Raleigh police charged Williams with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, driving with a revoked license, having a phony license plate on the car and a headlight violation.
He was also served with warrants from Clayton police that charged him with first-degree burglary and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in an incident that they said happened at a mobile home on Lake Drive on Nov. 17.
Clayton police said the five AR-15 rifles stolen from Trigger Happy have not been recovered. Two of the five guns were manufactured by Palmetto State, two by Anderson and one by Rock River Arms.
Police ask anyone who knows anything about the stolen weapons to call Clayton CrimeStoppers at 919-359-8479 or 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), the firearms hotline of the ATF.
A magistrate set Williams’ bail at $365,200 on all the charges. He appeared before a judge Thursday and is scheduled to return to court in Wake County on Jan. 12. He was scheduled to appear on the Johnston County charges next Wednesday.
