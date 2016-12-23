Man arrested in Raleigh faces charges in rifle thefts from Clayton gun shop

1:23 Shooting, standoff in Apex ends with man in custody and no one hurt Pause

1:32 Two dead following shooting at Raleigh hotel

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation