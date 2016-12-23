From 21 years in the past, arrest warrant catches up with Raleigh man

Computer drives spun Thursday after Raleigh police charged 60-year-old Johnny Howard Fogg with helping others steal a case of beer from a convenience store, and up popped a 21-year-old warrant saying he had to be arrested because he missed a Nash County court date for charges of DWI and driving with a revoked license.
Fogg, of Tischer Road in Raleigh, had been arrested on a charge that he aided and abetted the misdemeanor larceny at a Kangaroo Express earlier Thursday.
Then police found the Nash County warrant.
Shortly afterward, Wake County sheriff’s deputies added a felony charge of having a controlled substance in a jail. They said they found a small, plastic bag of something green and leafy that smelled like marijuana while they were booking Fogg into the facility on Hammond Road.
The Nash County arrest warrant was issued Nov. 14, 1995, and said Spring Hope police had charged Fogg in 1994, when records say he lived there.
The judge who issued the order for Fogg’s arrest 21 years ago specified that his bail would be $400 when he was caught.
A Wake County magistrate followed the order and added $400 to Fogg’s $6,000 bail on the current charges.
He remained in jail Friday and was scheduled to go in front of a judge the day after Christmas.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments