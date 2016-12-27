Family raising money for funerals of 4 people shot and killed in Wilson

An online campaign is raising money to cover the funeral costs for four people who were found shot and killed in their home on Christmas Eve.
By Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe account had raised nearly $800 toward its $5,000 goal and had been shared more than 400 times.
Tammy Lynette Pearce, 54, and her boyfriend, Selby Gene Outland, 47, were killed, along with Pearce’s son, Paul Shane Pearce, 28, and his fiance, Dominique (Nikki) Nicole Privette, 23.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has said the victims all lived at a home on Banks Lane East just east of Wilson, about 55 miles from Raleigh. Authorities have said the shooting was an isolated incident but have not released a possible motive or said whether they are looking for any suspects.
Jessica Taylor, daughter of Tammy Pearce and sister of Paul Pearce, set up the online fundraiser. In the account’s description, Taylor said her mother had just beaten cancer and her brother had stopped by her house several times to help take out the trash.
“I loved my brother and my mother,” Taylor wrote. “Please let my family get through this ... please help my family in this time of need.”
Kenneth Privette, Nikki’s father, said not knowing who killed them makes it “harder for our family.” He described his daughter as quiet, shy and “the kindest person.”
“I’m angry and heartbroken,” he said. “There are no words.”
Privette said he last spoke to her at 9:30 p.m. Friday.
“The last words she said to me were goodnight and that she loved me,” he said.
Privette said the family is struggling to come up with enough money for a funeral for his daughter.
On her Facebook page, Nikki Privette posted photos of her and Paul Pearce and wrote that she was eager to marry him, calling him her “soul mate.” The two got engaged in October 2015, according to a post.
“I love you Shane Pearce with all my heart,” she wrote in Facebook statuses. “I’m so ready to marry him and start a family together.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.
Madison Iszler: 919-836-4952; @madisoniszler
