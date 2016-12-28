Man charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle in Dec. 6 Durham crash

The man who was driving a car that crashed on U.S. 15-501 in Durham on Dec. 6, killing a North Carolina Central University student, has been charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and reckless driving, police said Wednesday.
Melvin Jamal Brewington, 23, of Rockingham was charged after an investigation of the crash, police said.
He was arrested on the charges by authorities in Richmond County on Dec. 23, according to records, and released on bail.
Brewington is scheduled to appear in court in Durham on Jan. 3.
Officers had said at the time that they thought speed was a factor in the one-car wreck in which a 2013 Hyundai smashed into the concrete guard rail of the highway’s bridge over West Cornwallis Road.
It happened shortly before midnight Dec. 6.
Brittany Plummer, 27, died at the scene. She was a senior at NCCU, police said.
