Clayton police: Thieves are targeting locked cars

After a string of break-ins involving locked vehicles, police are urging people not to leave valuables in their cars.
Seven locked vehicles have been broken into in the past two days in Clayton, the town said in a news release Wednesday. The cars, which sustained broken windows, were parked at gyms, a greenway parking lot and a church.
“During the holidays, there’s often an increase in crimes of opportunity like this – commonly, it’s thieves simply opening unlocked cars and stealing items,” town spokeswoman Stacy Beard said in the release. “We’ve put out warnings in the past to always lock your car, even in your driveway.”
Two cars were parked at Gold’s Gym on U.S. 70 Business, two were at Riverwood Athletic Club and others were at the Clayton Riverwalk on the Neuse Greenway, on Champion Street and at First Baptist Church.
“Don’t tempt thieves,” Beard said. “We hope to catch this thief and return those valuables to the victims, however, we must stress: Each car was specifically targeted for its contents. We live in a safe community, ranked numerous times as one of the safest in North Carolina, but please do not leave valuables in plain sight, even if your car is locked.”
Police didn’t have any suspects as of Wednesday afternoon but are asking anyone with information to call Detective Jason Linder at 919-553-4611 or Clayton CrimeStoppers at 919-359-8479. Callers can remain anonymous.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
