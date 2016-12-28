Fuquay-Varina police find drugs in the home of Granville County deputy who fatally shot his wife and then himself

Detectives found “assorted controlled substances” and “drug paraphernalia” in the home of a Granville County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot his estranged wife last month and then shot and killed himself, according to court documents made public Wednesday.
Investigators obtained warrants to search Jeremy Shane Pearce’s 3200 Suncrest Lane, Wake Forest, home and the home of his in-laws at 1713 McLaurin Lane, Fuquay-Varina, where his estranged wife, Rebecka Jeanann Pearce, 30, had been living since early September, court records show.
Investigators were looking for evidence that might have provided clues to the murder-suicide when they found a handwritten note that read “owner of stolen drug money” and more than $4,000 in cash at the Wake Forest home, according to search warrant applications filed at the Wake County Clerk of Court’s Office. They also found drugs and syringes in a black duffel bag.
Rebecka Pearce had called police just after 8:41 p.m. on Nov. 11 to report a man armed with a gun was breaking into the Fuquay-Varina home. Police say Jeremy Pearce, a 34-year-old sheriff’s deputy, had a handgun when he entered through a rear, glass door.
The officers heard gunshots as they entered the house, according to the Fuquay-Varina Police Department, and found both Pearces dead. Officers found the couple’s two daughters, ages 8 months and 2 years, unharmed in a locked bedroom.
The detectives used one search warrant to search the two-story house on McLaurin Lane and three vehicles parked in the driveway and in front of the home. They used a second warrant to search a two-story home at 3200 Suncrest Lane, where the couple lived before Rebecka Pearce and her children moved to Fuquay-Varina, court records show.
In addition to drugs, syringe needles and cash, the detectives found Ruger .380 caliber and Glock .40 caliber handguns with magazines and ammunition at the Suncrest Lane residence, court records show.
At the Fuquay-Varina home, police seized two loaded Glock handguns, bullet shell casings, a Motorola police radio and a police body camera, court records show.
Prior to working as a sheriff’s deputy in Granville County, Jeremy Pearce was a police officer in Wake Forest from September 2011 until September 2014, when he resigned to become a sheriff’s deputy, town spokesman Bill Crabtree reported.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Comments