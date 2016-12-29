Orange County robbery, shooting suspect wounded himself at end of chase, deputies say

A police chase of a man wanted in an Orange County robbery and shooting ended with the suspect's car crashed and him with an apparently self-inflicted bullet wound in his head, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
A statement issued Wednesday said the man deputies wanted is Stephen Tracy Scott, whom the robbery victim identified despite having been shot several times.
The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Buckhorn Road, where deputies were sent at 10:12 a.m. Monday, the statement said.
Deputies put out an alert for Scott’s green Jeep Cherokee, and Mebane police spotted it later that day and tried to stop it, according to the sheriff’s office report.
The chase went into Alamance County, which covers part of Mebane, then back into the town and ended when the Jeep crashed into woods on South Fifth Street, which is N.C. 119.
Scott was taken to Duke University Hospital in Durham and was reported to be in critical condition Wednesday, the statement said.
Deputies had obtained arrest warrants charging him with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments