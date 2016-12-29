Pound of marijuana hidden under child’s bunk bed, Raleigh police charge

Narcotics detectives charged a man with felony marijuana possession Wednesday night, saying they had found some in his car and more under his son's bunk bed in an apartment.
Bernard Rashaad Terrell, 24, was charged with two counts of possessing marijuana with the intent to sell or distribute it, two counts of maintaining a place to keep and sell drugs, one count of felony marijuana possession because of the quantity and misdemeanor child abuse.
Terrell also was charged with cocaine possession and having an illegal substance in a jail facility after Wake County detention officers said they found that drug while he was being booked on the other charges.
Terrell told booking officers that he lives at 137 Kimeo Way in Garner, but arrest warrants listed his address as 2008 Quail Forest Drive, and that is where police said they found the marijuana.
According to the charges, police found just under an ounce of marijuana in a 2014 Nissan Altima and just under a pound of it under the bunk bed.
The child-abuse charge said the boy is under 16 and the marijuana was “easily accessible.”
A magistrate who set Terrell’s bond at $50,000 noted that he has prior felony conviction for marijuana possession with intent to sell or deliver it and cocaine possession with that intent. Those convictions were in 2010 and 2011, respectively.
Terrell was arrested Oct. 14 on charges of possession with intent of both marijuana and cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes. He has been free on bond on those charges and is due in court on them Jan. 11.
Terrell’s bail was set Wednesday night at $50,000, and he was freed after posting a bond for that amount on Thursday morning, Wake County officials said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
