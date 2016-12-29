Pound of marijuana hidden under child’s bunk bed, Raleigh police charge

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye Pause

1:01 Dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm brought to NC

2:13 Moore County family living in car after being evacuated from failing Woodlake Dam area

2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

0:07 NC State's Dennis Smith's monster jam

1:54 Activists work to reopen the Pungo District Hospital and prevent demolition

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab