3rd suspect arrested in fatal shooting at hotel

A third suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting Thursday at a hotel on Capital Boulevard, police said Saturday.
Tybias Narelle Parker-Moore, 21, was taken into custody without incident, police said in a news release.
Parker-Moore is one of three suspects facing murder charges in the slaying of Xavian Jeremiah Graves, 24, who was found after 8 p.m. Thursday with gunshot wounds in a common area of a hotel in the 2900 block of Capital.
Steven Juwon Arkel Mack, 22, and Bianca Renee Adams, 26, were arrested earlier and also charged in Graves’ killing.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or go to RaleighCrimeStoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information that helps solve cases, and tipsters may remain anonymous.
Comments