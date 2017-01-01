2 wounded in 3 Triangle shootings

Triangle-area law enforcement reported several shooting incidents around New Year’s Eve that left two people wounded.
Raleigh shooting
Two vehicles stopped at a red light on Capital Boulevard early Sunday morning exchanged gunfire, said Raleigh police spokesman Jim Sughrue.
One person was shot at about 2:43 a.m. Sunday and pulled into the Adventure Landing entertainment complex parking lot nearby. The person was later transported to WakeMed Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Durham shots fired
Durham police arrested someone after reports of shots fired in the Gilbert Street area around 11 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman Wil Glenn said Sunday.
Durham County shooting
A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the 9700 block of South Lowell Street at Lowell Valley in Durham on Saturday night, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies temporarily closed South Lowell Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said in a news release Sunday that the shooting victim arrived at his home on South Lowell Street and found a suspicious vehicle in his driveway.
The wounded man was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or Durham CrimStoppers at 919-683-1200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
Comments