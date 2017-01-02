Boy shot in hip found at Durham gas station

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Durham on Monday, police said.
Durham police are investigating the incident at the intersection of East Pettigrew Street and South Plum Street, according to a news release from the department.
Police found a 14-year-old boy shot in the hip at the BP gasoline station at 308 S. Alston Ave. in Durham about 11 a.m. The boy, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers can remain anonymous.
