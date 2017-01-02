Cary woman held in Wales on child sex charges

A Cary woman has been accused in a Welsh court of traveling thousands of miles to commit child sex offenses.
Christine Lacson Abad, 27, of Cary appeared in court in north Wales on charges of arranging a child sex offense, trying to groom a 15-year-old for a sexual relationship and two other charges, the BBC reported on Monday.
The (North Wales) Daily Post and Wales Online reported that the other two charges involved “sexual touching” and that the alleged crimes took place between August and December in the Wrexham area of Wales.
The prosecutor in the case is Kevin Challinor of the Crown Prosecution Service in Wales. Calls and emails by The News & Observer to Challinor and the Crown Prosecution Service on Monday have not been returned.
Abad was kept in custody after a “Bank Holiday sitting” of the Flintshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, according to the UK reports. She will next appear in court in February. Abad did not apply for bail.
Abad also does not appear to have a criminal record in North Carolina, according to a search of the state offender database. She maintains a residence in Cary, according to state voting records.
