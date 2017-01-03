Robber accosts man in School of Science and Math parking lot, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint while unloading his car Monday night in a parking lot at the North Carolina School of Science and Math, and the school was locked down for a time while a police dog tried to pick up the thief's trail, police said.
A man came up to the victim in the lot near the Royall Center a little before 9 p.m., showed a handgun and stole the victim’s wallet and keys, the victim told police.
The robber left on foot, however, and police called in a K-9 in hopes of picking up a trail. Several area police departments use dogs after robberies if the robbery is reported quickly enough and they can prevent people from walking in the area.
The state-run high school was locked down for a short time, police spokesman Wil Glenn said, then went back to normal operations.
It was not clear Tuesday whether the man was associated with the school. He was not a student, Glenn said.
The only description of the robber is that he was short and had dreadlocks, Glenn said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments