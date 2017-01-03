Missing shooting victim in Durham has been found

A woman who went missing after she was shot in the leg inside a house in West Durham on Monday has turned up, police said Tuesday.
Catrina Morgan was found in Durham, less than 24 hours after she was shot during a domestic dispute in the 1000 block of Iredell Street, just east of Ninth Street, shortly after 1 p.m. Monday. Police say Morgan, 28, left after the shooting, and police asked the public’s help in finding her.
Police did not say where she was found, but they confirmed that she had a gunshot wound to her leg.
James Phillip Nash told police that he shot Morgan. Nash, 64, is charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, going armed to the terror of the people and discharging a gun inside city limits. He was being held without bail Tuesday.
Police say Morgan has not been charged with a crime.
