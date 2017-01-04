A father shot his 18-year-old son in the face, Moore County authorities charge

A 72-year-old Moore County father is charged with shooting his 18-year-old son in the face at the father's home Tuesday morning.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Edward Cornell McLaughlin at his home at 332 Heavenwood Road, outside Carthage, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The house is where deputies found McLaughlin’s son wounded in the face by a gunshot, the sheriff’s office said.
A statement from Sheriff Neil Godfrey did not disclose the son’s name. It said he was taken to Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
McLaughlin was held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments