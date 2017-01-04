Man shot in leg by would-be robbers near NCSU’s South Campus

A man was shot in the leg Tuesday night during what police said was a holdup attempt on Crest Road, near North Carolina State University’s South Campus.
A spokesman said the incident happened about 10 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1500 block of the street.
Two men who had tried to rob the 60-year-old victim fled in a dark-colored sedan after the shooting, he told police.
The man was hit in the calf of his right leg, and the injury was not considered life-threatening, police said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments