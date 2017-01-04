Man shot in leg by would-be robbers near NCSU’s South Campus

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground Pause

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

1:02 Second video shows fight that leads to police officer slamming student to floor

6:02 Roy Williams on OT win over Clemson and Joel Berry’s scoring

3:16 UNC's Berry finishes with 31 in win over Clemson

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

2:18 Tar Heel of the Year: John Kane’s vision continues to transform Raleigh