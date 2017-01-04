Apex police say arrested man’s car yielded crack cocaine

Apex police arrested a 67-year-old town resident on charges that he had about 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine in his car Tuesday morning.
According to charges in a warrant, Larry Donnell Jefferies of 603 First St. had 44.8 grams of what police termed suspected crack in a Kia Sorento they searched at Tingen Road and South Salem Street.
Police charged Jefferies with two counts of cocaine trafficking – one for possession and one for transporting – and maintaining a vehicle for drugs.
He also was charged with driving with a revoked license, records show.
Jefferies was held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
