January 4, 2017 11:13 AM

Apex police say arrested man’s car yielded crack cocaine

From staff reports

APEX

Apex police arrested a 67-year-old town resident on charges that he had about 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine in his car Tuesday morning.

According to charges in a warrant, Larry Donnell Jefferies of 603 First St. had 44.8 grams of what police termed suspected crack in a Kia Sorento they searched at Tingen Road and South Salem Street.

Police charged Jefferies with two counts of cocaine trafficking – one for possession and one for transporting – and maintaining a vehicle for drugs.

He also was charged with driving with a revoked license, records show.

Jefferies was held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

