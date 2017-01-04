Pedestrian killed crossing Tryon Road in Raleigh

A man was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing Tryon Road near Hammond Road on Wednesday.
Lee Renfrow Doak, 58, of Raleigh, was crossing Tryon Road behind vehicles that were stopped in the left turn lane for westbound traffic just after noon on Wednesday.
William Glenn Allen, driving a 1999 Dodge pickup truck, had just completed a left turn from southbound Hammond onto eastbound Tryon Road when Doak walked in front of the truck and was hit, according to a Raleigh Police Department wreck report.
An investigation of the incident is ongoing and no charges have been filed, police said.
