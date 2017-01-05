911 caller threatened Garner police officers

Someone called 911 Thursday morning and threatened members of the Garner Police Department who work in the busy White Oak Road retail corridor.
The caller did not threaten residents, a police commander said Thursday afternoon.
Someone called the Raleigh Wake Emergency Communications Center at 8:16 a.m. and made “a specific threat” to officers working around White Oak Road and U.S. 70. The largely commercial corridor includes two shopping centers, said Garner police Capt. Joe Binns.
“In this day and time we take all threats against law enforcement seriously,” Binns said.
No arrests have been made, but police are continuing their investigation and the department “has taken specific steps” to ensure the safety of its officers, according to a police department press release.
Binns said threats against law enforcement are typically not made public – “there’s no reason for the public to know about it.” But in this case, he said, the police response to the threat rattled nearby businesses and residents.
“We started receiving a lot of phone calls from businesses in the area who wanted to know what was going on,” Binns said. “The main message we want to get out there because of social media is that only law enforcement was threatened, not the public.”
Binns, would not disclose if the person who made the threat was male or female, nor would he describe the threat. A 911 recording of the call was unavailable Thursday.
“At some point we may make it public,” Binns said.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @tmcdona75589225
