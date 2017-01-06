5 pounds of marijuana and stolen gun in man’s Raleigh home, police charge

A Raleigh man had more than 5 pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun in his Cumberland Plain Drive home, police said in charges filed after they arrested him Thursday.
Carlye Rohan Baker, 32, was arrested about 3 p.m. at the house at 5508 Cumberland Plain Drive, records showed.
Police charged Baker with felony marijuana possession and possession with intent to sell or distribute it. They said they confiscated 2,399 grams of the plant, which is about 5.28 pounds.
They also charged Baker with maintaining the house as a place to keep and sell drugs and with having a stolen 9mm semiautomatic handgun.
Another charge said Baker broke the law by having a gun because, police wrote, he has a felony conviction dating from 2008 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Felons cannot legally have firearms.
Baker was held in lieu of $60,000 bail pending a court appearance.
