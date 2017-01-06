2 Wake Forest High students charged with having a gun at school

Police charged two Wake Forest High School students Friday with having a gun on school property.
Investigators believe Condre Deshawn Younger gave a handgun to Caleb Timothy Brooks, who then put it into the purse of another student, according to town spokesman Bill Crabtree.
Younger, 18, and Brooks, 16, were charged with felony possession of a firearm on school grounds.
The firearm was discovered after Wake Forest High’s school resource officer responded to a report of a student with a gun, Crabtree said in a news release.
Both teens were transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
