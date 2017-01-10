Durham County convenience store robbery suspect sought

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say was involved in two robberies Tuesday.
A man robbed the Handy Hugo at U.S. 70 and Pleasant Drive and the Speed Way Convenient Mart on U.S. 70.
The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the robberies, but it released three surveillance photos of the suspect wearing what appears to be a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Detective E. Hoskins at 919-560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases. People can also submit anonymous tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
