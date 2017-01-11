Crime

January 11, 2017 7:18 AM

Man wounded in shooting makes way to Raleigh convenience store

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in which they said a man was wounded in both legs and went to a convenience store to get help.

The man came into the Exxon at New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue a little after 6:30 p.m., police said.

Police said it appeared the man had not been shot at the intersection, but they did not say where they believe it happened.

The man was taken to WakeMed Raleigh hospital, police said. His wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not disclose the victim’s name.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

