Man surrenders on charges from two Bailey’s jewelers thefts in 2015

A second man turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday to face charges that police had filed in September 2015 in the thefts of a total of 41 Michael Kors watches from Bailey’s Fine Jewelers in Cameron Village.
Police swore out warrants in September 2015 charging Joshua Daniel Alcorn, 22, of 306 Camden Branch Drive in Cary with two counts of felony larceny. One says he took 22 Michael Kors watches worth about $5,800 on Feb. 1, 2015, and the other accuses him of taking 19 Michael Kors watches worth about $4,900 on Aug. 24, 2015.
The warrants also charged Alcorn with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense by pawning two watches at each of two different shops in the city and getting cash for them. Police said he got $70 at one shop and $110 at the other.
It was unclear where Alcorn had been between when the warrants were issued and Tuesday.
Four days after they got the warrants for Alcorn, police arrested William Clifton-Carroll Bullock, 35, of Raleigh on the same charges.
Police did not at the time that they had a second suspect in the cases.
Bullock was convicted in October 2015, was released from prison last July and is on parole until late April this year.
When Alcorn surrendered at the Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road, authorities also served arrest warrants from July 2015 that accused him of stealing a backpack leaf blower earlier that month and pawning it the same day for $125.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Alcorn was held on $25,000 bail after he surrendered and was slated to appear before a judge Wednesday.
