Durham County deputies search for suspects in robberies caught on video

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men involved in two separate robberies caught on video at a Han-Dee Hugo’s in Durham.
At about 8 p.m. on Jan. 6, two armed men wearing masks entered the Han-Dee Hugo’s at U.S. 70 and Pleasant Drive and demanded cash from the clerk and customers. Surveillance video showed the suspects checking customer pockets and taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, according to the sheriff’s office.
At about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a man entered the same store posing as a customer. He tried to make a purchase at the counter but when his credit card was declined, he demanded money. He did not show a weapon, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the robberies to contact Detective E. Hoskins at 919-560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases. Citizens can also submit anonymous tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
