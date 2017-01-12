Crime

January 12, 2017 9:13 AM

Man wounded during robbery at Wake Forest hotel

A man was shot during a robbery at the Sleep Inn hotel on Wake Union Church Road early Thursday, police said.

Police said a man was wounded, but the injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were sent to the hotel at 12401 Wake Union Church Road about 1:45 a.m. to investigate a report of shooting.

Officers found the incident also involved a robbery, a spokesman said.

Police asked anyone who has information that might assist investigators to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610.

