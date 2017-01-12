Man wounded during robbery at Wake Forest hotel

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

10:18 A knock, a struggle, a death

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:51 Triangle temperatures climb into the 60s

2:24 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "We got better tonight"

1:54 UNC's Berry on the Wake Forest comeback

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

4:39 Cooper on failure to repeal HB2: They will see me in court