Man wounded during robbery at Wake Forest hotel

A man was shot during a robbery at the Sleep Inn hotel on Wake Union Church Road early Thursday, police said.
Police said a man was wounded, but the injury was not believed to be life-threatening.
Police were sent to the hotel at 12401 Wake Union Church Road about 1:45 a.m. to investigate a report of shooting.
Officers found the incident also involved a robbery, a spokesman said.
Police asked anyone who has information that might assist investigators to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments