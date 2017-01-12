Man charged with killing 3 Muslim-American students to appear in Durham Superior Court

The man charged in the shooting deaths of three Muslim-American students on the eastern edge of Chapel Hill in 2015 is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Craig Stephen Hicks, 48, is set to appear in Durham County Superior Court at 11 a.m. He faces three felony charges of first-degree murder and one felony charge of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Hicks is accused of killing three students from UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University: Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23; his wife, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21; and her sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19.
The killings occurred late in the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2015, at the Finley Forest condominium complex and became world news, sparking vigils, marches and questions about the motive.
Hicks, an unemployed community college student, lived in a second-story unit at 270 Summerwalk Circle. His wife of seven years owned the condominium when they married. Police said Hicks, who had a stash of guns, was motivated to fire on the students because of a long-simmering parking dispute.
At a hearing in April 2015, a judge allowed prosecutors to pursue the death penalty against Hicks. During the hearing, Jim Dornfried, a Durham County assistant district attorney, argued that not only were the homicides committed in the act of another felony, but the nature of the shootings played into the decision to designate it a capital case.
On the afternoon of the shooting, Hicks went inside his home to retrieve a gun, then went to his neighbors’ door and had an exchange with Barakat.
“He pulled out his concealed firearm” and shot Barakat, Dornfried said, and a spray of gunfire followed.
The two women were in or near the kitchen, still alive, when the accused shot them again in the head; Hicks fired at Barakat again on the way out of the condominium, the prosecutor said.
Dornfried said DNA evidence showed that Yusor Abu-Salha’s blood was on the pants Hicks was wearing after he turned himself in to Chatham County law enforcement officers.
Investigators found eight spent shell casings inside the condominium.
