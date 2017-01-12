Man with machete attacks teen in Apex

An 18-year-old girl was taken to Duke Medical Center with serious injuries after she was attacked with a machete-style knife in Apex, police said.
Apex police spokesman Capt. Blair Myhand said a 20-year-old man was taken into custody.
Police say the man approached the teen shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday after she got off the school bus in the 1800 block of Venezia Way. The man began to cut and stab her with the knife, Myhand said.
The suspect also was being treated for minor injuries. Charges haven’t been filed but are forthcoming, Myhand said.
“We need to verify all of this,” Myhand said. “It’s a pretty active scene.”
The girl’s family had been notified. The relationship between the girl and her attacker had not yet been determined.
“They obviously knew each other,” Myhand said.
