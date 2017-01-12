Benson police seek suspect in Subway armed robbery

Police are searching for a man they say was involved in the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in Benson on Wednesday.
At about 9:37 p.m., a man entered the Subway at 701 E. Church Street in Benson, employees told police. He was armed with what appeared to be a small-caliber handgun and demanded money from the register.
While the suspect emptied the cash drawer, one of the employees “physically engaged” the suspect, according to a news release from the police department, and chased him from the building.
The suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. The employee who confronted him suffered a minor facial injury. No shots were fired during the incident.
A canine team tracked the suspect from the restaurant into surrounding areas but was unable to locate him.
The suspect is described by police as a small-framed black man, about 5’10”, wearing a blue/gray Abercrombie & Fitch hooded jacket, gray gloves, black shirt, black baggy pants and a black toboggan.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Benson Police Department at 919-894-2091 or by email at crimeline@bensonpd.org.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments