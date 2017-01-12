Man found dead near South Roxboro Street in Durham

DURHAM Police were investigating a homicide Thursday evening after finding a man dead in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 8 p.m. Thursday night. When police arrived, they found a dead man, according to a news release from the department.
An investigation was underway and no additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at 919-560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
