Crime

January 12, 2017 10:11 PM

Man found dead near South Roxboro Street in Durham

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

DURHAM Police were investigating a homicide Thursday evening after finding a man dead in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 8 p.m. Thursday night. When police arrived, they found a dead man, according to a news release from the department.

An investigation was underway and no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at 919-560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Heavy police response to break-in in Cameron Village

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos