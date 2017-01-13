Man faces string of charges in Raleigh, Wake County home break-ins

Wake County and Raleigh authorities charged a man this week with four home break-ins and pawning goods stolen from one of them, all of it valued at more than $16,000.
The charges against Howard Lee Covington Jr., 24, of 2112 Ruark Court in Raleigh cover incidents that happened from Oct. 13 to Dec. 29, 2016.
The four residences in the break-ins were on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, Raynor Road, Rock Service Station Road and Jake May Drive in unincorporated areas of the county.
The stolen-property charge against Covington involved guitars, an amplifer and other music gear and video games that he is accused of taking Oct. 13 from the Raleigh home.
In the other break-ins, residents reported they had lost jewelry, watches, silverware, tools and a handgun.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Covington on Wednesday at Interstate 40 and N.C. 42 in Garner.
Thursday, deputies filed another charge while Covington was being held in the Wake County Detention Center.
