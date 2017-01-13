Man faces string of charges in Raleigh, Wake County home break-ins

2:25 Cameron Village shop owner explains recent break-ins Pause

0:58 Heavy police response to break-in in Cameron Village

5:27 Police official discusses homicide in Cary Friday night

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'

3:44 Gov. Cooper appoints cabinet secretaries to lead commerce, administration

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'