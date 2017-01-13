Raleigh man shot by police moved from hospital to jail

A man who was shot by police in a West Raleigh apartment in late November when, they say, he rushed out of a bedroom with a knife in his hand has been released from the hospital and taken to jail.
Chijioke Kennedy Madueke was hit several times in the arm, leg and torso by gunfire after police were called to an apartment in the Lake Park Condominiums off Lake Dam Road on Nov. 30. An emergency dispatcher told officers that a tenant who had been evicted that morning had returned to the apartment and broken in.
Madueke, 28, has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.
One of three officers in the apartment at the time of the shooting, C.N. Chandler, was hit in the abdomen, where the bullet was stopped by his ballistic vest. He was treated at WakeMed and released that day.
Chandler and the two other officers – R.D. VanHouten and T.A. Duford – were placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation, as is customary in police-involved shootings. All three officers fired at Madueke, according to a report from police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown. The report does not say which one struck Chandler.
Thomasi McDonald
