Man’s Raleigh storage unit held pounds of pot, police charge

A Raleigh man was arrested Sunday morning at a Creedmoor Road storage unit where police charged he had been 10 and 50 pounds of marijuana.
Finding more than 10 pounds enabled police to charge Abdoulie Bye Sillah, 33, of 5417 Glen Morgan Road with marijuana trafficking, a more serious felony than possession with intent to sell.
Records show narcotics officers arrested Sillah at Public Storage at 6220 Creedmoor Road about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
They said in their charges that Sillah had the marijuana the previous day, but not why the arrest came the next day.
Sillah also was charged with maintaining the storage unit to keep and sell drugs and with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Bail was set at $75,100.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials issued a request for Sillah to be held for 48 hours after any decision to release him from custody on the drug charges.
Sillah, a native of Gambia, already had been ordered deported, the request said. It cited previous convictions and said he had admitted he is in the country illegally.
State records show that Sillah was convicted in Wake County in June 2014 of identity fraud and obtaining property under false pretenses, both felonies. He was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation.
In January 2016, a Johnston County court convicted Sillah of having or transferring a counterfeit instrument and obtaining property under false pretenses, both felonies.
He served two months in jail and was released on a parole that ended last month.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
