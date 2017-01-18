2 Duke students robbed on W. Markham St. near East Campus

An armed man robbed two Duke University students Tuesday night near the school's East Campus, officials said in a crime alert.
The two students were on West Markham Avenue just west of Broad Street when they were held up, campus police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a red hoodie and carrying a handgun.
Campus police did not disclose whether the students were male or female or what was taken.
Durham police were investigating the case.
Anyone with information was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
