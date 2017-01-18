Two men arrested in Benson Subway, Domino’s armed robberies

Benson police have arrested two men in the armed robberies of the Subway and Domino’s restaurants in town.
Armed robbers struck the Domino’s at 107 N. Honeycutt St. on Dec. 20. They robbed the Subway restaurant at 701 E. Church St. on Jan. 11.
On Jan. 15, police arrested two men in connection with the armed robberies, according to a news release from the department.
In the Domino’s robbery, Jeremy Leon Jackson, 40, of Benson is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony conspiracy.
Also in the Domino’s robbery, Joe Nathan Stokes Jr., 36, of Four Oaks is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and one county of felony conspiracy.
In the Subway robbery, Jackson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Jackson has several prior convictions, including felony drug charges, larceny, driving while impaired, assault, felony armed robbery and felony escape from prison, according to state offender records.
Stokes also has several prior convictions, including felony breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, felony drug charges, being drunk and disruptive and a DWI, according to state offender records.
Jackson was placed in the Johnston County jail under a $600,000 secured bond. Stokes was placed in the Johnston County jail under a $500,000 secured bond. Both had scheduled court appearances in Smithfield on Jan. 17.
Police are searching for a third suspect in the Domino’s armed robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benson Police Department at 919-894- 2091.
