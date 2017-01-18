Man tells police he was shot at north Durham house, wounded 2 who attacked him

Three men were shot Wednesday morning in north Durham, and police said the initial report was that a man had been shot at a home on Laymans Chapel Road and wounded his attackers.
A police spokeswoman said officers were sent to a house in the 4500 block of Laymans Chapel Road shortly after 10 a.m. after a man reported he had been shot there.
The man told police that two men had shot him and that he had returned their fire.
A short time later, two men were brought to Duke Regional Hospital, about 2 miles away, for treatment of gunshot wounds.
It was not immediately clear how serious any of the three had been hurt.
Police believe the two incidents were related, the spokeswoman said.
Other details remained under investigation, she said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
