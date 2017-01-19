Police make arrest on murder, assault, robbery charges in Durham parking-lot incident

Police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man on charges that he had murdered one man and wounded a second during a robbery in a South Roxboro Street parking lot six days earlier.
A spokeswoman said officers found Ledarius Rumsey Samuel on Bridgefield Street and took him into custody.
Samuel is accused of shooting Felipe Aleman Perez, 42 of Durham to death and wounding an 18-year-old man on Jan. 12.
Police found Perez dead after they went to check on a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street a little before 8 p.m.
Samuel also was charged with three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Police did not disclose how the shootings related to the thefts or what was taken.
The scene was neat the intersection of South Roxboro Street and East Cornwallis Road.
