January 19, 2017 11:57 AM

Moore County man faces murder charge over slaying at his home

By Ron Gallagher

CARTHAGE

Moore County sheriff's deputies charged a 62-year-old man with murder Wednesday night after a 55-year-old man was found shot to death at the elder man's Murdocksville Road home.

Gregory Thomas Short was charged with first-degree murder and gun possession by a felon, Sheriff Neil Godfrey said in a statement issued Thursday.

Deputies found Jeffrey Dowd dead after being sent on a call about shots having been fired at Short’s home at 199 Murdocksville Road, near Carthage.

Authorities were alerted about 6:15 p.m., Godfrey said.

Short was held without bail.

Records showed that Short has a felony conviction for selling marijuana in 1990 in Moore County.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

