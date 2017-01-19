Moore County man faces murder charge over slaying at his home

Moore County sheriff's deputies charged a 62-year-old man with murder Wednesday night after a 55-year-old man was found shot to death at the elder man's Murdocksville Road home.
Gregory Thomas Short was charged with first-degree murder and gun possession by a felon, Sheriff Neil Godfrey said in a statement issued Thursday.
Deputies found Jeffrey Dowd dead after being sent on a call about shots having been fired at Short’s home at 199 Murdocksville Road, near Carthage.
Authorities were alerted about 6:15 p.m., Godfrey said.
Short was held without bail.
Records showed that Short has a felony conviction for selling marijuana in 1990 in Moore County.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments