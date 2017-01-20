Former Raleigh man brought from PA to face child-sex charges from 2009-2013

A man who lives in Philadelphia, but once lived in Raleigh, was being held on $11 million bail in Wake County on Friday after being brought south to face grand jury indictments that accuse him of rape and other sex charges from 2009 through 2013 with a girl who is now 17.
Ronald Keith Sutherland, 43, is accused of multiple counts each of charges that were then known as first-degree rape, statutory rape or sexual offense, and first-degree sex offense with a child.
First-degree rape has been renamed in state law as first-degree forcible rape. The charge involves holding a victim against the person’s will, using or showing the person a dangerous weapon and causing what the law would consider a serious injury.
The earliest time cited in the charges is November 2009, when the girl was 9 years old. The first-degree rape counts in the indictments allege it happened in 2010, 2011 or 2012.
Charges of statutory sex offense with someone under age 15 cite 2012 and 2013.
Raleigh police said Sutherland and the girl knew each other before the first event that led police to charge him.
Sutherland lives in Pennsylvania now, according to both the four indictments, which a grand jury handed up Nov. 29, and arrest warrants that Raleigh police obtained in October.
Sutherland was booked into the Wake County Detention Center early Wednesday.
Court records show that Sutherland had multiple addresses in Raleigh from 1992 through 2012.
It was not clear when he moved to Philadelphia.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments