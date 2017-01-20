Carrboro police arrest man on murder, robbery counts in 2015 Christmas-season slaying

A Chapel Hill man has been charged with murder and robbery in the death of a 56-year-old man found in his home the day after Christmas 2015, Carrboro police said Friday.
Tory Amyr Pope, 32, was arrested Thursday, Capt. Chris Atack, a police spokesman, said in a statement.
Pope was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and was being held without bond in the Orange County Jail.
Todd Booker Richardson was dead Dec. 26, 2015, when police went to his home after being asked to check on him, they said at the time.
Richardson lived at 101 N.C. 54, near Carrboro Plaza on the west end of the town.
Atack did not disclose what led detectives to Pope.
