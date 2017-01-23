Arrests made after robbery at Raleigh hotel, car chase to eastern Wake County

A person was robbed at a Motel 6 in Raleigh early Monday, and police arrested suspects after a car chase into eastern Wake County, officials said.
The incident began about 4:15 a.m. at the hotel at 2641 Appliance Court, just east of Capital Boulevard’s interchange with Interstate 440, police said.
Police chased a car into Zebulon, where officers captured the occupants, police said.
Details of the chase were not available early Monday, however.
Police said there had been arrests, but information about how many people were charged and their names and charges was not available.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments